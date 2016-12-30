Amazon Reshaping Ecommerce

Amazon recently passed Facebook to become the the fourth-largest US company based on stock market value. By 2020 analysts Rob Sanderson, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst at MKM Partners, predicts that Amazon will be the largest US company by 2020.

“Amazon has a significant position in two of the largest secular growth opportunities there are,” Sanderson told Barron’s recently. What he was referring to were online retail and cloud computing.

As I said during my keynote @SohnConf, $AMZN is the most durable business in the world. $3T here we come…ps, you’re welcome. — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) July 28, 2016

Venture capitalist and part owner of the Golden State Warriors Chamath Palihapitiya of Social Capital said to a crowd at the Sohn Investment Conference recently that Amazon will be a $3 trillion dollar company within 10 years, almost ten times more than its current $366 billion market cap.

“Consider Amazon’s potential in retailing, said a Barron’s post. “It holds a 35% to 40% share of U.S. e-commerce, on its way to 50% by 2018, according to estimates from Doug Anmuth at JPMorgan published last month. And e-commerce is just 11% to 12% of U.S. retail, not counting gas, food and cars, on its way to more than 30% eventually, and 14% by 2018, according to Anmuth. In other words, Amazon is securing a quickly growing slice of a quickly growing pie.”