Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney Wants Trump Supporters to Resign

Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney is dumb, dumb and dumber. After the election he sent a condescending, baseless, whacko email that gives the impression to his employees that if you voted for Trump or believe in Trump’s campaign message that you should send in your resignation. He even says that if Trumped worked there, many of his comments would have resulted in his immediate termination.

Would Maloney also want anyone who agrees with Trump to immediately stop buying their service?

On November 8, Grubhub was trading at $37.83 and now it’s at $35.25. That is nearly a 7% drop while the rest of the market hit historic highs. His dumb political statements have so far cost Grubhub shareholders $200 million. The Grubhub board should hold an emergency session and consider firing him in order to reassure their shareholders that their company is in good hands and to send a message to customers that political intolerance is unacceptable.

Maloney has since produced a press release saying he is misunderstood. Baloney.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters on Twitter are appropriately bashing Maloney relentlessly, but in a much smarter way than Maloney slammed them:

You should choose to be either Social Justice Warrior or CEO. Dumb idea to be both, @M3aloney because #BoycottGrubHub is a top trend now. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 11, 2016

When major Corporations threaten & punish employees for the way they voted in an election, you're entering Fascism, period #boycottgrubhub — Righteous Rage (@MurraySentMe) November 11, 2016

"Trump is an intolerant bigot," they said as they fired employees for voting Trump. #boycottgrubhub — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) November 11, 2016

Company used @Grubhub for clients ($6-9k monthly) boss just told us to never use it again because they "hate free speech" #boycottgrubhub — Basket of Victories (@almostjingo) November 11, 2016

This is why @Grubhub's general counsel is probably freaking out right now.

If you are victimized in CA, call a CA lawyer. #BoycottGrubhub pic.twitter.com/69FbyybO29 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 11, 2016

Dear liberals, We now have a GOP President, Senate, House, SCOTUS, & 35 GOP governors America rejected your BS Marxism#boycottgrubhub — Jared Wyand (@JaredWyand) November 11, 2016

Had family over this evening & had food delivered. Would have normally used @GrubHub. Felt GREAT 2 choose alternative. #MAGA #BoycottGrubHub — Tracy (@LilSoCalGal) November 12, 2016

If Board of Directors do not take action and fire @Grubhub CEO by end of today we all need to #boycottgrubhub Respectable companies do this. — Carolina4America (@cnelson450) November 11, 2016

Mahoney leaves a bad taste. Grubhub CEO bullies conservative employees. Canceling my account. Despicable. @Grubhub #boycottgrubhub — E. Tage Larsen (@etagelarsen) November 11, 2016

Grubhub CEO is about to learn about actions & equal and opposite reactions. At a minimum, 60 million people need to #BoycottGrubHub — Daran Waters (@DaranWaters) November 11, 2016

My source at a company with 1000+ employees tells me the company will no longer use @Grubhub for food delivery.#BoycottGrubhub — Raven (@KazeSkyz) November 11, 2016

Dear @Grubhub: Leftists protest by blocking roads & burning flags. The deplorables have jobs. We protest with our money. #boycottgrubhub — Just Some Goat (@Lookinabout) November 11, 2016

So GrubHub CEO is talking about how hateful and intolerant someone is, by being hateful and intolerant of different views?#boycottgrubhub — Leah the Boss (@LeahRBoss) November 11, 2016

.@grubhub is about to learn the hard way: @realDonaldTrump voters are the ones with $ and jobs. #BoycottGrubHub — Based SciFi (@tcmccarthy_) November 11, 2016

Here is his original email: