Amazon Had Record Christmas

Amazon had a record Christmas and its own Alexa devices, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet and Amazon Echo, lead the way. Sales were up over last year’s holiday season an amazing 9 times.

“Echo and Echo Dot were the best-selling products across Amazon this year, and we’re thrilled that millions of new customers will be introduced to Alexa as a result. Despite our best efforts and ramped-up production, we still had trouble keeping them in stock. From turning on Christmas lights and playing holiday music to shopping for gifts and asking for help with cookie recipes, Alexa continues to get smarter every day,” commented Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon. “We couldn’t have made this holiday season possible for customers without the dedication and hard work of our customer service, transportation, and fulfillment associates along with our carrier partners – it’s amazing to see the teams come together to serve customers during the holidays. On behalf of Amazonians all around the world, we wish everyone happy holidays and the very best for the coming year.”

Prime was huge for Amazon this season, with over 1 billion items shipped for free to Prime Members worldwide. Another interesting tidbit is that Amazon recorded its fastest shipped item on Christmas Eve at 13 minutes from order to delivery that was most likely a last minute gift for a loved one. The order included a Tile Slim Item Finder and a Tile Mate Key Finder.

The last Prime Now order delivered in time for the holiday was delivered at 11:59 p.m. on December 24, 2016 to a Prime member in Irvine, California. The order included a Heated Mattress Pad, NyQuil and Afrin Nasal Spray.

Here is Amazon’s full release of holiday shopping data points:

Holidays with Alexa:

Alexa helped mix hundreds of thousands of cocktails this holiday season with Tom Collins and Manhattans being the most requested drinks from skills like The Bartender, Mixologist and DrinkBoy.

Chocolate chip and sugar cookies were the favorite recipes from Alexa skills like Food Network and Allrecipes.

Home Alone and Elf were the most requested holiday movies with Alexa.

Alexa helped play millions of holiday songs this year, and the top songs were Jingle Bells (1999 – Remaster) by Frank Sinatra, All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey and Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano.

What was Alexa asked to cook? The most popular cooking tips requested on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were turkey, prime rib and chocolate chip cookies.

Who played the most holiday music with Alexa? Customers in Seattle, New York and Chicago asked “Alexa, play holiday music” more than any other city in the U.S.

Who turned on Christmas Lights the most with Alexa? Customers in Seattle, San Diego and New York asked, “Alexa, turn on Christmas lights” more than any other city in the U.S.

What games were the most requested with Alexa this holiday? Alexa entertained families with popular games like Jeopardy!, Twenty Questions and The Magic Door.

Amazon Prime:

More than one billion items shipped worldwide with Prime and Fulfillment by Amazon this holiday season.

More people around the world tried Prime this holiday season than any previous year.

The fastest Prime Now delivery on Christmas Eve took 13 minutes and was delivered at 9:05 p.m. to a Prime member in Redondo Beach, California. The order included a Tile Slim Item Finder and a Tile Mate Key Finder.

December 23, 2016 was the biggest day ever for Prime Now deliveries worldwide and members ordered 3x more items compared to last year with one and two hour delivery worldwide. Echo Dot, Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and Oreo Cookies were some of the most popular items ordered that day in the U.S.

Prime members in Dallas, Texas ordered more items with Prime Now than any other city in the U.S. this holiday season.

The last Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery order from Amazon.com that was delivered in time for Christmas was ordered at 10:23 a.m. on December 24, 2016. The order included Venum Contender Boxing Gloves, and was delivered to a Prime member in Richmond, Virginia at 2:42 p.m. – the same day.

Mobile Shopping:

More than 72 percent of Amazon customers worldwide shopped using a mobile device this holiday.

Shopping on the free Amazon mobile app grew by 56 percent this holiday, worldwide.

On Cyber Monday, Amazon customers worldwide purchased about 46 electronics per second on a mobile device.

On Cyber Monday, Amazon customers worldwide purchased about 36 toys per second on a mobile device.

Amazon Operations:

December 19 was the peak worldwide shipping day this holiday season.

In the U.S., more than 200,000 full-time and seasonal associates made the record-breaking shipping season possible.

In the last two years, Amazon launched operations at over a dozen new facilities, many of which house robotic technology.

Amazon fulfillment centers in San Marcos, Texas and Kent, Washington, as well as two Polish fulfillment centers, in Poznan and Wroclaw, shipped more than one million items in a single day.

There are now 45,000 robotics units working alongside Amazon associates in more than 20 fulfillment centers.

Amazon Digital Media:

The most streamed Amazon Original Series over the holidays was Goliath.

The most streamed Amazon Original Movie over the holidays was Love & Friendship.

The most watched TV series (non-Amazon Original) streaming on Prime Video this holiday was The Night Manager.

The most watched movie (non-Amazon Original) streaming on Prime Video this holiday was Eye in the Sky.

Customers listening to holiday music on Amazon Music more than tripled this year, compared to 2015.

The most streamed holiday song on Amazon Music was It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams.

Michael Bublé – Christmas was the most played holiday album on Amazon Music this season.

was the most played holiday album on Amazon Music this season. Amazon Music is the exclusive streaming home for all 16 studio albums by the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, Garth Brooks – since his debut to streaming exclusively on Amazon, Brooks has become one of the top-streamed artists on Amazon Music.

The hours that kids spent interacting with educational content in Amazon FreeTime this holiday season was enough time to sail around the earth more than 6,000 times.

Popular FreeTime Unlimited holiday titles enjoyed by kids in the U.S. 2016 were Holiday Jokes (Hah-larious Joke Books), Elsa’s Ice Puzzles – FreeTime Unlimited Edition , and Caillou’s Winter Wonders .

, and . The top foodie book Kindle customers are reading this holiday season is Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential , currently available in Kindle Unlimited.

, currently available in Kindle Unlimited. The #1 magazine downloaded in Prime Reading in 2016 by Kindle customers was People .

. The top non-fiction book downloaded in Prime Reading in 2016 was The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts by Gary Chapman.

by Gary Chapman. In 2016, more than 3 million readers took the Goodreads Challenge and read a collective 38.1 million books this year.

Authors answered more than 26,000 reader questions on Goodreads in 2016.

The highest rated audiobook of 2016 on Audible is Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, and narrated by the author.

by Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, and narrated by the author. The bestselling audiobook of the year on Audible was The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins, narrated by Claire Corbett, Louise Brealey, and India Fisher.

Holiday Fun Facts:

Amazon.com customers purchased enough Hamilton: the Revolution collectible books and Hamilton albums to give every patron at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City a copy for 96 consecutive shows.

collectible books and albums to give every patron at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City a copy for 96 consecutive shows. Amazon.com customers purchased enough 4K TVs to reach the peak of Mount Everest more than 9 times.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough KitchenAid Mixers this holiday to make nearly 7.5 million cookies at once.

On Cyber Monday 2016, Handmade at Amazon saw a 200 percent increase in sales versus Cyber Monday 2015.

If each Amazon.com customer who purchased Pokémon Sun and Moon this holiday spent at least an hour a day playing the game since its release, our customers would have spent the equivalent of more than 24 thousand lunar cycles capturing Pokémon.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough copies of the Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection to play consecutively for more than 300 years.

to play consecutively for more than 300 years. Amazon.com customers purchased enough Hasbro Connect 4 Games this holiday season to give each resident of Dallas, Texas a single disc from the game.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough Sphero Star Wars BB-8 App-Controlled Robots to roll as a relay around the Earth more than two times before the batteries run out.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough Razor Jett Heel Wheels this holiday to roll a fully loaded space shuttle to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough Wilson footballs this holiday to give every fan at a sold-out Seahawks game a chance to throw a pass like Russell Wilson.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough golf balls this holiday that, if lined up, would equal the length of Pebble Beach golf course four times over.

Amazon.com customers purchased more Marvin the Moose dog toys this holiday than the number of actual moose in New England.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough copies of The Secret Life of Pets that if each one were a tennis ball, they would fill Central Parkover two and a half feet deep.

that if each one were a tennis ball, they would fill Central Parkover two and a half feet deep. Amazon.com delivered enough men’s jeans to fill one Olympic-size swimming pool.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough ugly Christmas sweaters for every seat at all three NCAA College Football Playoff games.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough running shoes to run 18,603 times around the globe.

Amazon.com customers purchased 2.5 million watches – that is a watch purchased every 1.5 seconds this holiday season.

Amazon.com customers purchased 10,451 carats of diamonds, which is equal to 6.5 Russian Kokoshnik Tiaras, one of the Queen of England’s most famous tiaras.

Amazon.com customers purchased the weight of a grizzly bear in gold and the weight of a rhinoceros in silver.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough Etekcity camp lanterns this holiday to replace the beacon lights on top of the Eiffel Tower nearly 11 times.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough luggage to fill 20 Boeing 747 airplanes.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough electric vehicle home charging kits to make 2,196 emissions-free trips around the globe in a year.

Amazon.com customers purchased enough Char-Broil’s The Big Easy Turkey Fryers to cook 225,000 pounds of turkey.

Holiday Best Sellers (Amazon.com only):