Wal-Mart testing ‘Walmart-to-Go’: Online Grocery Shopping

Wal-mart currently owns 33% of the U.S. grocery market, but they’re not satisfied. Just this week they’ve began testing a new service, Walmart-to-Go. The new online offering is an online grocery delivery service, which is only available in the San Jose, CA area at the moment.
With Walmart-to-Go you’ll be able to shop for your groceries online, choose a delivery date, and have your goods delivered to you… for a fee. Similar services have came and gone, but Wal-mart seems to think that testing this is a must for the mega-store.
“One of the great things about Wal-Mart is we’ll put something out there, test and learn from it … nothing is off limits”, said Steve Nave, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart.com, reported by the NYT.
Walmart-to-Go will have competition with the launch, as Safeway, Peapod, AmazonFresh, and Fresh Direct all offer similar services. Prices of goods are expected to be competitive, with Wal-Mart’s famous “rollback” pricing”.
There is website in place to introduce shoppers to the program, which will also give users a chance to compare prices. It’ll be interesting to see how other grocery chains handle the new offering from Wal-Mart.
