Pinterest and Shopify Combine Forces To Improve Social Commerce

Pinterest and Shopify have teamed up to automatically enable Rich Pins for all Shopify merchants.

Rich Pins are pins that contain extra information compared to regular ones. Pinterest has five different kinds: Product Pins, Recipe Pins, Movie Pins, Article Pins, and Place Pins. Obviously the Shopify integration will make use of the Product Pins.

“Previously, setting up Rich Pins for your site involved adding meta data to your site’s code and validating the Rich Pins on Pinterest,” says Shopify’ social media manager Dayna Winter in a blog post. “We’ve partnered with Pinterest to make the process much easier for our merchants. As of today, any images Pinned from your product pages (by you or anyone else) will be automatically published as Rich Pins.”

“Pinterest is built on “visual bookmarks” – a place to collect beautiful things from around the web. It’s not just a pretty face, however – the social platform continues to prove its mettle as a heavyweight contender in social commerce,” she says. “For Shopify merchants, the platform beat Twitter and Facebook for average order value in 2013, and dominates referral traffic leading to orders in certain industries, like books and antiques.”

According to Shopify, Rich Pins have improved click-through rates for many merchants with Target reporting a whopping 70% increase in Pinterest traffic after enabling them.

Another pretty cool advantage to having Rich Pins enabled for products is that if you reduce the price of your product, people who pinned it will get an email notifying them.

Rich Pins also make images eligible for Pinterest’s own curated categories, such as the Gifts feed, launched earlier this year, which gets products in front of more people.

Non-Shopify sellers can find documentation for Product Rich Pins here.